Rajasthan: Man, son killed over land dispute in Jhunjhunu

Jaipur, Jul 2 (PTI) A man and his son were allegedly killed in a clash between two groups of a family over a land dispute in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district on Tuesday, police said.

Three people, including a woman, were also injured in the incident and are undergoing treatment at the district hospital, Superintendent of Police (SP) Jhunjhunu Rajarshi Raj Varma said.

Two groups of a family clashed over a land dispute on Tuesday, resulting in the deaths of Sonu (21) and his father, Babu Lal (50), SP Varma said. Sonu died on the spot, while Babu Lal succumbed to his injuries in a hospital, he said. The SP said that three accused have been detained in connection with the incident. PTI SDA BHJ BHJ