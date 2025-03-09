Rajasthan: Man stabbed to death by live-in partner's husband in Udaipur

Jaipur: A 30-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by his live-in partner's husband on Sunday afternoon in Rajasthan's Udaipur district, police said.

The incident took place in Paaneriya ki Madari area where Jitendra Meena, from Dungarpur district, lived in a rented a room with his live-in partner Dimple (25), Station House Officer (SHO) Bharat Yogi said.

According to the officer CCTV footage showed Dimple and her husband Narsi running away after stabbing Jitendra.

"Jintedra worked as a compounder at a private hospital where Dimple is employed as a nurse. She was allegedly present when her husband stabbed him," he said.

The accused couple, who also hail from Dungarpur district, are absconding and efforts are on to nab them, police said.

The motive behind the murder will be clear after the accused's interrogation, police said, adding that Jitendra's body has been sent for post mortem.