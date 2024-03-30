Rajasthan: Man surrenders after stabbing his wife to death in Pali

Jaipur, Mar 30 (PTI) A man surrendered before the police in the Pali district of Rajasthan on Saturday for allegedly stabbing his wife to death, police said.

The incident occurred in the Bar village, where Kailash Sen allegedly stabbed his wife Krishna (45) in the kitchen of their home after an argument broke out between them over some monetary dispute, police said.

After committing the crime, Sen approached the Bar police station and surrendered. The police team then reached the crime spot and sent the body for post-mortem, they said.

A case has been registered and Sen is being questioned, they added.