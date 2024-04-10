Rajasthan: Man waits 22 years for revenge, kills his uncle, burns body to destroy evidence

Kota (Rajasthan), Apr 10 (PTI) Solving the murder mystery of a half-burnt body and motorcycle found in a field two days ago, the police on Wednesday arrested the deceased man's nephew, who had allegedly nurtured revenge for 22 years against his uncle for "molesting" his wife.

Baran SP Raj Kumar Choudhary said a half-burnt body of a man, with his motorcycle also burnt, was found in an agricultural field under the Baran Sadar police station area on Monday afternoon and the identity of the deceased man was later established as Phoolchand Mali (50) of the Bamla village.

On the basis of technical investigation and interrogation of the suspects, a police team led by Sub-inspector Chuttan Lal Meena solved the murder mystery on Wednesday and arrested Radhyshyam Mali (42), the deceased's nephew, Choudhary said.

Investigation revealed the crime was committed on Saturday night last week when the accused invited his uncle on the pretext of the arrival of some guests, he said adding the accused, first killed Phoolchand and then took his body and motorcycle to another field and burnt the body and motorcycle with petrol, he added.

The deceased man's maternal nephew suspected Radhyashyam, Meena said.

Burn marks over Phoolchand's face confirmed the suspicion and when he was interrogated, he allegedly confessed to the crime, the sub-inspector said. The police booked Phoolchand Mali under sections 302 and 201 of the IPC and arrested him, he said. The accused said that he suspected an affair between his uncle and his wife, who had complained to him about 22 years ago that his uncle had allegedly molested her, DSP Omendra Singh said and added that since then, Radhyshyam had nurtured revenge against uncle. PTI COR MNK MNK