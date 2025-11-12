Rajasthan: Man wanted in attempted murder case in Barmer, held after one year

Jaipur, Nov 12 (PTI) Police in Rajasthan's Barmer district have arrested a man who had been absconding for nearly a year in connection with an attempted murder case, officials said on Wednesday.

According to officials, a joint police team arrested the accused, Derajram alias Deraram Jat, a resident of Rawatsar. He carried a reward of Rs 10,000 on his arrest.

Barmer Superintendent of Police Narendra Singh said the case dates back to November 24, 2024, when assailants in an SUV rammed into another car and opened fire with a pistol, injuring a man named Karmendra Jat.

Derajram was accused of supplying the illegal firearm used in the attack to the main accused, Karnaram, SP Singh said.

Police said Derajram had been evading arrest since the incident, following which the district police chief had announced a Rs 10,000 cash reward for information leading to his arrest. PTI AG OZ OZ