Rajasthan: Man, wife among three dead in road accident

Jaipur, Mar 26 (PTI) Three people, including a couple, died, and two others were injured when the car they were travelling in collided head-on with a dumper in Jodhpur, police said on Wednesday. The deceased have been identified as Ganesh Ram (32), his wife Mamta (26) and their driver, Ajay Kumar (35). The couple’s 18-month-old daughter, Mansavi, and their relative, Girdhari Rami (30), are critically injured, according to police.

The incident took place on Tuesday night in the Shergarh police station area when a speeding dumper coming from the opposite direction lost control and hit the car, which was returning from AIIMS Jodhpur.

Police said that Mansavi had been unwell and was taken there for a check-up. The injured are under treatment at the district hospital.

The driver of the dumper is absconding, police added.