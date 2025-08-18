Rajasthan: Man's body found stuffed in drum; woman, lover detained

Jaipur, Aug 18 (PTI) A woman and her alleged lover, who were absconding after the murder of her husband, have been detained in the Khairthal-Tijara district of Rajasthan on Monday, officials said.

The body of Hansram was found stuffed in a drum on the rooftop of a house on Sunday, the police said, adding that his wife, Sunita, and the landlord's son, Jitendra, who were absconding, were detained on Monday.

Hansram, a resident of Shahjahanpur district in Uttar Pradesh, lived in Kishangarh Bas with his wife and three children.

According to the police, Sunita and Jitendra, who absconded with the children, are being questioned.

The body, bearing a throat injury inflicted with a sharp weapon, was discovered after the neighbours complained of a foul smell, the police stated, further claiming that salt had been applied all over the body to speed up decomposition.

Hansram, who worked at a brick kiln, had been living in a rented rooftop room for almost two months. He was allegedly addicted to liquor and often drank with Jitendra, the police said. PTI SDA MPL MPL