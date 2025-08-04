Rajasthan: Massive anti-encroachment drive in historically important Taragarh Hill in Ajmer

Jaipur, Aug 4 (PTI) In a massive crackdown against decades-old encroachments, authorities have razed or sealed illegal structures on Rajasthan's historically significant Taragarh Hill in Ajmer, according to officials.

A total of 213 shops were targeted during the drive, with 192 demolished and 21 sealed on Saturday in the area situated at an altitude of 900 ft, they said.

This is the first large-scale action of its kind on the forest land of Taragarh, a site known not just for its ecological importance but also for its historical connection with 12th-century ruler Prithviraj Chauhan.

The initiative was undertaken following directions from Rajasthan Assembly Speaker and Ajmer North MLA Vasudev Devnani, who instructed the officials to free hill regions from illegal occupants, the officials said.

The operation was carried out by the forest department with support from the district administration and police.

Given the rugged terrain, over 1,700 personnel were deployed, including manual labourers who used basic tools like spades and iron rods to bring down illegally constructed concrete structures because it was difficult for vehicles to reach the site, they said.

"Encroachers had built permanent shops and houses in the dense forest area. Some had even set up large iron structures using welding. Action against the illegal encroachment was taken in a joint drive," Ajmer Collector Lok Bandhu said.

The crackdown followed a detailed survey led by a joint team from the district administration, forest department, police, Ajmer Development Authority (ADA) and the municipal corporation.

Forest department officials said that more than 1,100 bighas of forest land were encroached upon, much of it having unauthorised settlements, shops and even water and electricity connections.

The police said that in the past, 52 Bangladeshi nationals had been detained from the area which had become a hideout for elements involved in "anti-national and drug-related activities".

"This area, due to its dense forest and isolation, was being used as a shelter by infiltrators and criminals," the police said.

The officials said that some encroachers possess temporary court stays and legal efforts are underway to vacate them.

"Most of these settlers lack valid ownership documents. Some even produced fabricated documents claiming property rights linked to the Partition era," an official claimed.

Taragarh Hill also holds cultural and historical significance.

In 1996, a memorial to Prithviraj Chauhan was constructed here under the initiative of then Ajmer Urban Improvement Trust chairman Omkar Singh Lakhawat and inaugurated by BJP leader L K Advani and then Rajasthan CM Bhairon Singh Shekhawat.

Chauhan made Ajmer his capital in 1177. "It was from the Taragarh Fort that he waged several battles against Afghan invader Muhammad Ghori, defeating him multiple times before finally being captured through treachery," Neeraj Jain, Deputy Mayor of Ajmer Municipal Corporation, said.

"It is a historic place and forest land that was being encroached. The action was much needed to free the land from encroachers and to curb anti-social elements who take shelter in the area," he said "The action is a major step. More needs to be done to fully free and preserve the fort and its surroundings," a local historian said. PTI SDA RT RT