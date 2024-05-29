Rajasthan: Max temp falls by 1-3 degrees, Pilani hottest at 48.2 deg C

Jaipur, May 29 (PTI) Intense heat conditions prevailed in Rajasthan despite the maximum temperatures falling by one to three degree Celsius, the local weather office said on Wednesday.

Pilani town in Jhunjhunu district was recorded as the hottest place with 48.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Churu, where the day temperature was 47.7 degrees Celsius.

Radheyshyam Sharma, director of the Meteorological Centre, Jaipur, said a fall in maximum temperature by one to three degrees Celsius was observed at many places.

There is a possibility of thunderstorms in some parts of Jaipur, Bikaner and Bharatpur divisions from May 31 to June 2 and respite from scorching heat is expected from June 1, during which the maximum temperature is likely to be recorded below 45 degrees Celsius in most parts of the state, Sharma said.

The day temperature in Alwar reached 47.5 degrees Celsius, in Banasthali (Tonk) 47.2 degrees Celsius, in Phalodi 47 degrees Celsius, in Ganganagar 46.9 degrees Celsius and in Jaipur 46 degrees Celsius, according to the centre.

The weather department has issued red and orange alert for severe heatwave in some parts of the state for the next 48 hours.

"There is a strong possibility of reduction in the intensity of heat from May 31," Sharma said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said that easy availability of drinking water to the public is the top priority of his government in this weather .

The chief minister inspected two pump houses and instructed officials for uninterrupted supply of drinking water.

After inspecting the pump house at Ramniwas Garden here, he said, "There will be no problem of electricity and water and the public will not face any problem." Later, Sharma posted on X, "Easy availability of drinking water to the general public is the top priority of our government." "Our government is continuously working in mission mode to provide relief to the common people from the increasing heat in summer," he added.

The Congress has targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government over the electricity and drinking water crisis amid the scorching heat in the state. PTI SDA BHJ BHJ