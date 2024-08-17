Rajasthan: Mechanic beaten to death over old enmity, 10 booked

Kota (Rajasthan), Aug 17 (PTI) A 25-year-old mechanic was beaten to death by some people who attacked him with sticks, iron rods and other sharp weapons in a village in Jhalawar district over old enmity, police said on Saturday.

The victim was identified as Satyanarayan Gurjar, a two-wheeler mechanic and a native of Deveriya village, police said.

The incident occurred on Friday night when Gurjar was returning home in a car with his friends. Around 9.30 pm, around 8-10 people stopped them near the Deveriya village and pulled Gurjar out of the car, SHO Vijendra Singh said.

They thrashed Gurjar with sticks, iron rods and other sharp weapons, while his friends fled, Singh said.

Gurjar was later rushed to a government hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, he said.

During the initial investigation, the police found that the accused killed Gurjar over some old enmity, he said. Gurjar also got into a scuffle with a few of the identified accused last year, SHO said.

Based on Gurjar's family's complaint, an FIR was lodged against 10 people, five of whom have been identified. Efforts are being made to arrest the accused, SHO added.