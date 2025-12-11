Rajasthan: Medical college principal caught accepting 'bribe' of Rs 50,000 in Sirohi

Jaipur, Dec 11 (PTI) An Anti-Corruption Bureau team on Thursday arrested the principal of Bhimrao Ambedkar Government Medical College in Sirohi for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000, officials said.

According to a statement from the bureau, it was alleged in a complaint that the accused, Shravan Meena, was demanding the bribe to clear the bills for the college hostel mess and to renew the contract.

After verifying the complaint, the team conducted a sting operation and Meena was caught red-handed while accepting the alleged bribe, the statement said.

Further investigation in the case is underway, according to officials.