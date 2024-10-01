Rajasthan Medical Council registrar suspended over fake registration of doctors

Jaipur, Oct 1 (PTI) The registrar of the Rajasthan Medical Council (RMC) has been suspended in connection with registration of doctors using fake documents, officials said on Tuesday.

The decision was taken on an interim report by a five member committee constituted by Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar, they said.

Based on the interim report of the committee, the registrar of the council, Dr Rajesh Sharma, has been suspended with immediate effect.

Dr Girdhar Gopal Goyal, Chief Specialist Surgery of Sawai Mansingh Hospital, has been given additional charge of registrar.

The minister said that according to the report, some procedural flaws have been identified in the registration of doctors. Negligence and irregularities in registration have also surfaced, he said.

"In view of this, the registrar has been suspended with immediate effect," Khinvsar said.

The issuance of fake registration is a serious matter and the state government will get to the bottom of it, the minister said.