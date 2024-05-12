Rajasthan medical department to take app's help to monitor seasonal diseases

Jaipur, May 12 (PTI) The medical department of Rajasthan will take the help of an app to monitor seasonal diseases, officials have said, adding that this innovation will allow real-time monitoring.

Additional Chief Secretary of the Medical and Health Department Shubhra Singh said that the online monitoring of seasonal diseases will now be done by the department through the app.

She said that this innovation will enable real-time monitoring of seasonal diseases across the state and effective steps can be taken quickly for prevention and control.

"The main objective of the app is to reduce the cases of malaria, dengue and chikungunya," she said.

"The intensity of mosquito-borne diseases like malaria, dengue, and chikungunya usually remains from the beginning of the rainy season in July-August to October-November. In recent years, due to lifestyle and weather changes, the spread of seasonal diseases has started increasing," she said.

"Through the app, photographs of mosquito breeding sites and places where larvae are found will be taken and sent to the local self-government department or the Panchayati Raj Department... The concerned departments will carry out anti-larva and anti-mosquito activities at those places," she said. PTI SDA MNK MNK