Rajasthan: Medical intern 'refuses' to remove veil at hospital; politicians take sides

Jaipur, Aug 18 (PTI) A burqa-wearing medical intern allegedly refusing to remove her veil at work has been accused by the BJP of trying to foment communal tension by lying.

A video went viral on Sunday showing an argument between a gynaecologist and a government hospital intern over her veil during duty hours.

On Monday, the local BJP leaders submitted a memorandum to District Collector Kalpana Agrawal, demanding strict action against those "spreading communal discord." The BJP accused the intern of attempting to incite communal tension by "misrepresenting" the issue.

Gynaecologist Dr Bindu Gupta said that the intern was asked to uncover her face during duty hours for clinical reasons.

"There is a dress code in the hospital that applies to everyone. The intern refused to comply and instead recorded and circulated the video, creating unnecessary controversy," she said.

"I did not make any communal remarks. I asked that the intern reveal her face during treatment to ensure accountability. If any medical mishap occurs, the responsibility lies with doctors, not interns," she added.

Chief Medical and Health Officer, Tonk, Dr Hanuman Prasad Bairwa, said the intern was only asked to remove her veil as per the dress code, not the burqa.

He said that neither the doctor nor the intern has lodged any formal complaint so far.

"However, a few Congress leaders submitted a complaint yesterday. We are currently investigating the matter," he added.

Dr Vinod Parveria, in-charge of the women's hospital, said that no one was asked to remove the burqa.

"Only the face veil was to be lifted for medical duties, which is standard practice," he said. PTI SDA VN VN