Mercury expected to soar above 45 deg C in Rajasthan's several areas in next 48 hours

Jaipur: Several parts of Rajasthan are likely to witness heatwave on Wednesday, the Meteorological Department said, adding that there are chances of an increase in temperature by one to two degrees in the next 48 hours.

Parts of Bikaner, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Bharatpur divisions are likely to experience heatwave on Wednesday, the weather office said, adding that intense heatwave and an increase in night temperature are expected in some places in Sriganganagar, Hanumangarh, Churu and Jhunjhunu districts.

Maximum temperature of 45-48 degree Celsius is likely to be recorded in some parts of Bikaner division and Shekhawati region during May 21-23, the forecast said.

Strong, dusty winds will blow at a speed of 30-40 kilometres per hour in the border areas.

In parts of the Udaipur and Kota divisions, dust storms and light to moderate rain will continue for the next 4-5 days.

Also, in Jaipur, Bharatpur and Ajmer divisions, there are possibilities of light rain accompanied by thunderstorms at some places during May 24-26.

Jaipur, Bharatpur, and Bikaner divisions are likely to experience thunderstorms and dust storms on May 22-23.