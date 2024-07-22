Rajasthan: Met predicts increase in rain activities in parts of Jodhpur, Bikaner divisions

Jaipur, Jul 22 (PTI) As heavy rainfall was recorded at some places in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh and Tonk districts, the weather office on Monday predicted increase in rainfall activities in parts of Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions in the next few days.

According to the Meteorological Centre Jaipur, in the last 24 hours till 8.30 am, light to moderate rain was recorded at some places in eastern and western Rajasthan, while some places in Chittorgarh and Tonk districts witnessed a heavy downpour.

Chittorgarh's Nimbahera received 71 mm of rainfall and Jodhpur's Bilada recorded 56 mm of rain.

Heavy rain is likely at some places in Kota, Udaipur, Jaipur, Ajmer and Bharatpur divisions in the next few days and very heavy rain at one or two places on Tuesday, the weather department said.

There is also a possibility of increased rainfall activities in parts of Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions of western Rajasthan in the coming days, it added. PTI AG BHJ BHJ