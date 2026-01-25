Rajasthan Mines department to showcase state's dimensional stones at event in Jaipur

Jaipur, Jan 25 (PTI) Rajasthan's Mines, Geology and Petroleum Department will showcase the state's wide range, quality and global standing of dimensional stones at the upcoming Stone Mart to be held in Jaipur, officials said on Sunday.

Principal Secretary of the department T Ravikant reviewed preparations for the event at a meeting with officials and issued necessary directions, an official statement said.

He said Rajasthan has a distinct global identity in minerals, particularly stones, with world-famous varieties of marble, granite, Kota stone, quartzite and sandstone.

The principal secretary noted that the state offers multiple varieties of granite, including green, black, rosy pink and white. He said more than 40 types of stones will be displayed at the department's pavilion and that of Rajasthan State Mines and Minerals Limited at Stone Mart.

Rajasthan has deposits of diverse varieties of marble, granite and sandstone spread across different regions, he added.

Ravikant said Rajasthan's dimensional stones have been used for centuries in renowned ancient and modern monuments in India and abroad. Structures such as the Ram Temple, the Taj Mahal and the Parliament building have extensively used stone sourced from the state.

He added that sandstone from Bansi Paharpur was used in the construction of the Ram Temple.

The principal secretary also said the department's pavilion would not only display various stones and their unique characteristics but also provide inform visitors about the locations of different stone reserves across the state.