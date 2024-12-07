Rajasthan minister accuses police of acting against him for raising objections on SHO's behaviour

Jaipur, Dec 6 (PTI) Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Kirodi Lal Meena on Friday accused the police of acting against him over his "objections" on the SHO's behaviour while detaining people who sought cancellation of SI recruitment exam over alleged irregularities.

He claimed that he could tell on whose direction the "FIR" was registered .

However, police commissioner Biju George Joseph said that no FIR was registered against him but the sequence of events was mentioned in a daily diary or 'Rojnamcha' by the SHO of Mahesh Nagar Police station regarding the incident of Tuesday night.

The SHO on Tuesday night detained Manju Sharma, who is seeking the cancellation of the SI recruitment exam. She then went to the Vikas Bidhuri's residence to detain him on directions of the senior police officers following intelligence inputs that they were planning to disrupt the prime minister's visits to Jaipur in support of their demand.

When the SHO was at Bidhuri's residence and was trying to call him out, Kirodi Meena reached there and scolded her. He allegedly rebuked her and questioned her actions.

On Friday, Meena held a press conference and demanded action against Mahesh Nagar SHO Kavita Sharma.

"Only the chief minister can tell on whose behest the FIR was lodged. Why was it lodged, what is the reason? As per the provision in BNSS, I went to save (Manju Sharma and Vikas ) from the police. I did not take the law in my hands," he said.

He said that he would reveal the names of the officers and political leaders who have acted against him only after meeting the BJP state president.

Meena said that the "strictest" action should be taken against SHO Kavita Sharma. He said that some officers were protecting her and the government should take the matter seriously. He demanded her arrest in a case that was registered against her in the past.

On Wednesday morning, Kirodi Meena reached the residence of Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham with Manju Sharma and Vikas Bidhuri and demanded action against the SHO.

He alleged that some officials have given an intelligence report to the state government stating that he has plans to disrupt Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming events in Rajasthan.

The prime minister will inaugurate the Rising Rajasthan Investment Summit on December 9.

Without naming any official, Meena termed it an attempt by the officers to spoil his image and to create a divide between him and the chief minister.

Meanwhile, when contacted Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph, he said, "No FIR was registered against the minister. The SHO mentioned the sequence of events in the Rojnamcha'. PTI SDA HIG HIG