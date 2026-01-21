Rajasthan minister alleges irregularities in recruitment exams during Congress rule

Jaipur, Jan 21 (PTI) Rajasthan Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham on Wednesday alleged large-scale irregularities in examinations conducted under the previous Congress regime.

He said the present BJP government is taking "strict and impartial" action against those involved in these malpractices.

"Serious irregularities related to paper leaks in Congress government are now coming to light. OMR sheets were allegedly manipulated to include candidates with zero or even negative marks in the merit list, which was a grave injustice to hardworking youth," Bedham said.

The minister was speaking at a press conference after public grievance hearing (jansunwai) at the BJP state headquarters here.

He said the opposition is trying to regain lost political relevance through various tactics.

"There is no place for paper mafias or criminals in Rajasthan. The government will take firm action against every guilty person while strictly adhering to the rule of law," he added.

During the 'jansunwai', hundreds of party workers and citizens from different parts of the state placed their grievances before the minister.

Bedham said several cases were resolved on the spot and officials were instructed to ensure the time-bound disposal of pending matters.

Among the complainants was a former sarpanch and Congress worker from Bharatpur district. The minister directed officials to take prompt action on his request.

CM Bhajanlal Sharma-led government is functioning in an accountable and people-centric manner, with a resolve to address the problems of every citizen, Bedham added. PTI AG AKY AKY