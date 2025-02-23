Rajasthan minister defends remark on Indira Gandhi in Assembly

Jaipur, Feb 23 (PTI) Amid dharna by Congress MLAs in the Assembly over his remark on former prime minister Indira Gandhi, Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Avinash Gehlot has defended his statement, saying the word he used for her was not insulting.

During Question Hour on Friday, Gehlot, also the minister in-charge of Jhunjhunu, pointed towards the opposition and said, "Like always, you named the scheme (on working women's hostels) after your 'dadi' (grandmother) Indira Gandhi in the 2023-24 budget also." The remark resulted in a heavy uproar in the House, leading to three adjournments and the suspension of six Congress MLAs including PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasara, Ramkesh Meena, Amin Kagzi, Jakir Hussain, Hakam Ali and Sanjay Kumar.

"Indira Gandhi was a respected prime minister of our country. I only used the word 'Dadi' (grandmother) for her, which is not inappropriate in any context," Gehlot stated during his Jhunjhunu visit on Sunday.

He further said funds were not released despite announcements made in Gandhi's name by the previous government. Accusing the opposition of stalling the Assembly proceedings, Gehlot said the opposition was making baseless allegations.

"If the Congress party objects to the word I used and considers it unparliamentary, it can be removed from the Assembly records. I am ready to abide by whatever decision my party and the leader of the BJP legislature party make," he added.

Gehlot said the government aims to work in coordination with the opposition to facilitate meaningful discussions on issues concerning the general public.

Demanding an apology from the minister and revocation of the suspension, Congress MLAs have been sitting on dharna in the Assembly after the House was adjourned on Friday. The party leaders and workers will hold a protest and "gherao" the Assembly on Monday. PTI SDA KSS KSS