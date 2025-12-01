Rajasthan minister Dilawar's tryst with controversy continues with 'Shaurya Diwas' fiasco

Jaipur, Dec 1 (PTI) Even though the Rajasthan government has termed as "false" the alleged order asking schools to observe December 6 -- the day the Babri Masjid was demolished in 1992 -- as 'Shaurya Diwas', the stark contradictions in the sequence of events have once again brought Education Minister Madan Dilawar into the spotlight.

The controversy began after a three-page order, allegedly issued from the office of the Director, Secondary Education, and addressed to all divisional joint directors (school education), was shared in the official WhatsApp group of the education minister on Saturday night.

On Sunday morning, the group circulated a message saying the order had been withdrawn due to "unavoidable reasons". Barely half-an-hour later, another message stated that the 'Shaurya Diwas' programmes were being postponed in view of the examinations in schools.

Amid this confusion, strong reactions began pouring in, questioning the intent of the state government. Various Muslim groups and the opposition Congress criticised the government's handling of the matter.

Later in the day, the Chief Minister's Office shared an order issued by the Director, Secondary Education, stating that no decision regarding 'Shaurya Diwas' had been taken by the department and that the claim about any such directive was "false", putting the controversy to rest.

However, the date in question holds significance for Dilawar, a long-time supporter of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

His official biography mentions his participation in Kar Seva (volunteer service for the Ram Mandir movement) and Satyagraha (non-violent resistance) in 1990. He also played a key role in the Ekta Yatra led by Murli Manohar Joshi in the early 1990s, and on December 6, 1992, he was "involved with the Kar Sevaks" during the demolition of the Babri Masjid.

A six-time MLA, Dilawar has frequently made headlines for remarks and actions that have stirred controversy. His decisions over the years have often sparked public debate, with critics accusing him of politicising education.

The minister's directive to conduct Surya Namaskar in schools in February 2024 was met with strong opposition from Muslim groups, who said the practice contradicted Islamic beliefs.

In the same month, two Muslim teachers in a government school in Kota were suspended and disciplinary action was taken against a third on allegations of involvement in religious conversion. The move invited sharp reactions.

Three months later, during the summer, Dilawar said the heatwaves were the result of the "misdeeds" of the Congress.

Another major controversy erupted after he suggested that Bharat Adivasi Party MP Rajkumar Roat undergo a DNA test to verify whether the tribal leader was "the son of a Hindu".

Agitated by the remark, Roat and a large number of his supporters marched towards the minister's residence in Jaipur, carrying vials of blood samples in June last year, before being stopped by police.

Dilawar also drew flak for changing the colour of bicycles provided to schoolgirls from black to saffron.

A steadfast advocate of Hindutva, Dilawar had vowed not to wear a garland until the Ram Mandir was built - a pledge he kept for more than 30 years, breaking it only in 2023 when the temple was opened.