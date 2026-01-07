Rajasthan minister holds 'karyakarta sunwai', says committed to resolving grievances

Jaipur, Jan 6 (PTI) Rajasthan Medical and Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar on Wednesday held a meeting with BJP cadre, asserting that the state government is committed to ensuring that no grievance of any party worker remains pending.

Addressing the 'karyakarta sunwai' at the state BJP office here, Khimar said that these programmes act as a bridge between the government and the organisation and bring grassroots-level issues to the fore.

According to a party spokesperson, a large number of BJP workers raised their grievances, suggestions and complaints during the hearing.

Khimsar said that around 66 per cent of the complaints received were related to the medical and health department, while the remaining pertained to other departments.

He said grievances concerning other departments have been forwarded to the respective ministers to ensure early resolution.

Khimsar said the Bhajanlal Sharma-led government accords top priority to party workers and is committed to providing transparent and sensitive administration through such grievance redressal initiatives. PTI AG APL