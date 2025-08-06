Rajasthan minister instructs departments under him to use only indigenous products

Jaipur: Rajasthan minister Madan Dilawar on Wednesday said that only products made in India will be used by the departments under him, as he directed them to avoid the purchase of foreign-made goods and focus entirely on items manufactured domestically.

Dilawar, who holds school education, Panchayati Raj and Sanskrit education portfolios, has issued clear instructions for the use of only Made in India products by these departments, an official spokesperson said.

In cases where indigenous goods are unavailable due to special circumstances, approval from the ministerial level will be required for their procurement.

"If foreign goods are purchased without prior permission, the cost will be recovered personally from the concerned officials," Dilawar said.

The minister also appealed to women across the state to buy rakhis made locally this Raksha Bandhan.

Urging women to boycott Chinese-made rakhis, he said, "By purchasing indigenous rakhis, you will not only contribute to national service, but also help provide employment to your Indian brothers and sisters." Reacting to Dilawar's directives, state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra called them “irrational and impractical”.

The decision to ban foreign products in the education, Panchayati Raj and Sanskrit education departments is detrimental to the modernisation of education, and poses a barrier to children's bright future and technological advancement, Dotasra alleged.

"The education minister is undermining the state's education system under the guise of hollow nationalism. I urge Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma to take cognisance of this and guide the imprudent minister, keeping in mind the future of lakhs of students," the Congress leader said.