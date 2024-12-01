Rajasthan minister Jawahar Singh Bedhan launches 'Padharo Mhare Desh Bharat' campaign

Jaipur, Dec 1 (PTI) Rajasthan Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedhan on Sunday launched the 'Padharo Mhare Desh Bharat' campaign by flagging off a marathon.

The campaign, initiated by Gnarly Troop Global Federation, aims to promote the Indian cultural heritage, environmental sustainability and global cooperation. The event was attended by students of nearly 20 schools, teachers, parents and others, founder of the organisation Amarjeet said.

Minister Bedham and spiritual leader Riteshwar Maharaj flagged off the run from the Jawahar Circle.

Addressing the gathering, Bedham encouraged teachers and students to play an active role in the nation's development.

Maharaj delivered a message on embracing Indian values. PTI SDA MNK MNK