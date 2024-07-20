Rajasthan minister Jogaram Patel assures assembly of strict action against fake Aadhaar card racket

Jaipur, Jul 20 (PTI) Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel assured the Rajasthan assembly on Saturday of strict action against the Aadhaar centres and 'e-mitra' operators involved in making fake Aadhaar cards.

During the 'Zero Hour', Congress MLA Ratan Dewasi raised the matter of fake Aadhaar cards allegedly being made in western Rajasthan.

Responding to it, Patel said a campaign would be conducted across the state to curb such cases.

All 'e-mitras' and Aadhaar centres operating in the state will be inspected and an annual report of Aadhaar machines will be sought and examined, the minister said.

He said 'e-mitra' operators will be mandated to write all information regarding free services and paid ones outside the centres nobody is charged extra.

Patel said authorised centres making fake Aadhaar cards in districts along the border with Pakistan is a serious concern for national security.

"The state government is continuously taking effective action to curb such cases," he added.

He told the House that an FIR was registered at the Sarwana police station of Sanchore district on June 21 against 'e-mitra' and Aadhaar centre operators involved in making fake Aadhaar cards.

Patel said the information was conveyed to the central government, along with a request letter for transferring the investigation in the case to the CBI.

The people named in the case, Togaram, Ganpat Singh and Kanhaiya Lal, are at large and efforts are on to nab them, he added.

Another similar case was also registered at Chitalwana police station of Sanchore district and accused Manohar Lal was arrested on June 21, the minister said.

He informed that effective monitoring is being done on e-mitra operators and Aadhaar centres in Sanchore district and assured the house of legal action against those found involved in making fake Aadhaar cards.

Speaker Vasudev Devnani also expressed concern and said it was a matter related to national security. PTI SDA IJT IJT