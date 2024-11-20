Rajasthan minister Kirodi Lal Meena meets Naresh Meena, others in jail

Jaipur, Nov 20 (PTI) Rajasthan minister Kirodi Lal Meena on Wednesday met Independent candidate Naresh Meena and others in a jail in Tonk where they are lodged after their arrest over last week's violence in the Samravta village.

Naresh Meena had slapped an SDM on the day of voting in the bypoll to the Deoli-Uniara assembly constituency on November 13. He contested the bypoll as an Independent candidate.

When the polling ended and the polling party was leaving, Meena and his supporters allegedly tried to stop them. When the police intervened, they allegedly turned violent in which 26 policemen were injured. Several two-wheelers and four-wheelers, including police vehicles, were also torched in the village.

Kirodi Meena went to the jail in Tonk and met Naresh Meena and other accused arrested in connection with the violence.

Later, he told reporters that some of the individuals who are under judicial custody said that police beat them.

He said he will know the side of the police and if the allegations are found true, he will speak to the CM.

The minister later met the villagers in Samravta. PTI SDA TIR TIR