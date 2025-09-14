Rajasthan minister slams Congress over row on installation of cameras in state Assembly

Jaipur, Sep 14 (PTI) Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the Congress amid the row over additional cameras installed in the state Assembly, accusing the opposition leaders of making baseless allegations.

He also questioned the "character" of Congress leaders.

Addressing a press conference here, Dilawar said those alleging that the cameras were meant to invade women's privacy were "shameless and characterless".

"Such cameras are also in the Congress office. I believe these people's character is questionable," he said.

Taking a dig at Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra, Dilawar remarked, that people see things the way they themselves are.

"Dotasra should look into his own party leaders and his own life to see what they have done," he said and referred to the Bhanwari Devi case to claim that more name would be exposed if everything comes to light.

He also took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying, "Rahul Gandhi once said that people who go to temples do so to harass girls. Does that mean when he goes to temples, he goes to harass girls?" "What can be more characterless than this? During his yatra, he is seen putting his hand on the shoulders of girls and frolicking them, is that not characterlessness?" The opposition Congress has accused the government of installing additional cameras in the Assembly to snoop on legislators, a charge the BJP has rejected. PTI AG OZ OZ