Rajasthan minister stops convoy to meet childhood friend in Baran

Kota (Rajasthan), Feb 2 (PTI) In a moving gesture, Rajasthan minister Madan Dilawar on Monday briefly halted his official convoy in Baran district after spotting a childhood friend of his walking with a herd of goats on the road.

The education and Panchayati Raj minister, who was on a tour to Baran district on Monday, got out of the car and warmly greeted the man, much to the latter’s delight and surprise, even as he greeted Dilawar with equal warmth, officials said.

Dilawar then introduced the man to those present on the spot as his childhood friend, Harish Chandra Suman.

Recalling their early years, Dilawar said he and Suman grew up together and even earned their livelihood by selling vegetables at one point in time.

Walking down memory lane, Suman said they were of the same age and had spent time together working side by side, travelling through villages selling vegetables.

Talking about his family, Suman rued that his wife was suffering from an illness for which she required surgery.

Promising to help, Dilawar told Suman to meet him in the next few days, saying that in case she cannot be treated in Kota, arrangements will be made to take her to Jaipur for free treatment.

Dilawar was on a day-long tour to Baran on Monday, during which he heard people’s grievances and directed the concerned officials for their speedy redressal. PTI COR ARI ARI