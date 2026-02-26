Rajasthan minister takes part in traffic management, urges citizens to observe discipline

Jaipur, Feb 26 (PTI) Rajasthan's Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Thursday joined hands with the Jaipur Traffic Police to manage traffic and urged citizens to observe road discipline.

Rathore, along with police personnel and volunteers, took part in traffic management at a major signal point and urged citizens to develop a better civic sense about the rules.

He said, "Rules cannot be followed only under the pressure or fear of penalties or challans. For real compliance, civic sense is essential." He said that traffic congestion is a challenge, and therefore, traffic sense is important.

He suggested that youngsters should be involved in traffic management with the police at least once a week to develop a sense of responsibility and civic spirit.

Rathore also advocated for internships for students with the traffic police so that the next generation learns proper traffic behaviour early.