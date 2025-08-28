Rajasthan ministers clash on TV over police exam scrapping

Jaipur, Aug 28 (PTI) Rajasthan Agriculture Minister Kirori Lal Meena and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal on Thursday engaged in a heated exchange during a live television debate over the cancellation of the 2021 police sub-inspector recruitment exam.

Both leaders, connected to the programme via phone, clashed while reacting to the Rajasthan High Court's decision to cancel the exam citing a paper leak.

Beniwal, who heads the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP), accused the state government of attempting to cover up the matter. Meena strongly denied the charge.

Both leaders traded personal barbs and used words such as "bikau" (saleable) and "fake man" against each other.

The SI recruitment exam was a major political flashpoint in Rajasthan, especially during the 2023 assembly elections.

The BJP made it a key campaign issue back when it was in opposition, now it opposed the scrapping of the exam.

On Thursday, a single bench of the Rajasthan High Court ordered the cancellation of the test after finding evidence of a paper leak. PTI AG VN VN