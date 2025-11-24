Rajasthan: Ministers Kirodi Lal Meena, Madan Dilawar kick off unity march in Kota

Kota (Rajasthan), Nov 24 (PTI) Rajasthan cabinet ministers Kirodi Lal Meena and Madan Dilawar on Monday kicked off a three-day Jago Jagao Ekta Padyatra in the latter's Ramganj Mandi constituency in Kota.

The unity march, organised by Dilawar, is being held to commemorate 150 years of the national song Vande Matram and the 150th birth anniversaries of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda.

On the occasion, agriculture minister Kirodi Lal and education minister Dilawar honoured sanitation workers, labourers and farmers by washing their feet. They also felicitated people from the scheduled castes to give a message of social harmony.

The two ministers also planted saplings on the riverbank. At least 1,000 tree saplings are proposed to be planted on the bank of Patli river during the event.

Addressing the gathering, Meena urged Dilawar to formulate a transfer policy for the education department and, in a lighter vein, pointed out that several teachers from his area had requested him for transfer and posting in their places.

To this, Dilawar said the transfer policy for teachers had already been framed and would be presented to the cabinet for approval.

Minister Kirodi Lal also accused Congress for ignoring Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Birsa Munda and the national song.

Speaking to the media at the event, Minister Dilawar said the march will cover 40-45 kilometres, reaching 20-22 villages.

During the march, awareness against "Love Jihad" would be spread, he said, adding they will also deliver a message on the new anti-conversion law and to embrace 'Swadeshi' products.

Speaking on the Patli, where the minister performed puja in the morning, Dilawar said the river had disappeared years ago, but when he came to know of its existence, the administration and party workers made efforts to revive it. He added that the river will now provide water for irrigation to 32 villages in the area. The river comes out from Mandsour in MP and falls into Ahu river in Rajasthan. PTI COR AMJ AMJ