Rajasthan ministers meet family of minor girl gang-raped, killed in Bhilwara

Jaipur, Aug 8 (PTI) Rajasthan ministers Ramlal Jat and Rajendra Yadav on Tuesday visited the home of a minor girl who was allegedly gang-raped, murdered and her body burnt in a coal furnace in Bhilwara district last week.

The ministers met the family members of the girl and consoled them.

Talking to reporters, Yadav, who is a minister of state for home, said the government has taken quick action in rape cases.

"Rajasthan is the state where quick action is taken (in rape cases) and we are handling the cases with strictness," he said.

About BJP's allegation that crime against women has increased in the state, Yadav said no "politics" should be done in such cases.

"The BJP has nothing to say other than making allegations. They won't say that they are unable to handle the situation in Manipur," he charged.

The 14-yea- old girl was allegedly gang-raped, killed and her body burnt in a coal furnace on August 2.

Police have arrested Kalu (25), his brother Kanha Kalbelia (21), Kalu's wife Laad alias Jiji (25), Pappu (35), Sanjay (20), Kamlesh (30), Prabhu (40) in the case. Besides, a minor married woman and a teenager have been taken into custody.

Ramlal Jat is the revenue minister in the Rajasthan government. PTI SDA AQS