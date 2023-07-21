Rajasthan minister's nephew booked for scuffle at hotel in Jaipur

Jaipur, Jul 21 (PTI) Police here have filed two FIRs in connection with the alleged ransacking of a hotel and a scuffle there, booking a state cabinet minister's nephew in one of them, an officer has said.

Advertisment

The other FIR was filed on the complaint of Harshdeep Singh, a nephew of cabinet minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawa, they said.

Khachariyawas told reporters that his nephew was not involved in any scuffle.

Videos of the incident surfaced on social media on Thursday.

Advertisment

According to police, the incident occurred at the County Inn hotel in Vaishali Nagar here on Wednesday night when Singh along with a few others got into an altercation with hotel guests and staff over a petty issue.

"A cross FIR has been registered in the matter. Hotel property was vandalised by the accused Harshdeep Singh and others. The matter is being investigated," Vaishali Nagar SHO Shiv Narayan said.

In a video, hotel owner Abhimanyu Singh alleged that Harshdeep Singh misbehaved and vandalised hotel property and now pressure is being mounted on him to reach a compromise.

Defending his nephew, Khachariyawas said the truth will come out following a police investigation. PTI AG NSD NSD