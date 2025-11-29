Rajasthan: Miscreants loot Rs 12 lakh from ATM in Nagaur, torch teller machine

Jaipur, Nov 29 (PTI) Unidentified miscreants allegedly looted Rs 12 lakh from an ATM in Rajasthan's Nagaur district, setting the machine on fire before fleeing, police said on Saturday.

Locals in Bhed village, under Panchodi police station limits, noticed the burnt ATM on Saturday morning and informed the authorities.

Additional Superintendent of Police Asharam Choudhary said the State Bank of India ATM kiosk had a shutter, which the burglers broke open.

"The miscreants cut the ATM using a gas cutter and escaped with Rs 12 lakh. To destroy evidence, they also set fire inside the machine," he said.

The robbers also took away the digital video recorder (DVR) connected to the CCTV camera, he added.

Officials from the bank and police reached the spot after receiving information.

"Technical teams have been called. The exact number of perpetrators will be known only after we examine whatever footage is available," Choudhary said.

The police are scanning CCTV footage from the surrounding areas to identify the suspects, he said, adding that a case has been registered.