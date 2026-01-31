Rajasthan: Missing man's body found floating in Bundi river, cops suspect murder during robbery bid

Kota (RJ), Jan 31 (PTI) The body of a missing 55-year-old man was found floating in a river in Bundi district, with police suspecting that he was murdered for hsi jewellery, officials said.

The deceased have been identified as Kishanlal Bairwa, who used to run a grocery shop in his house in Vijaynagar village in Namana area, they said.

According to police, Bairwa was found missing from his home at around 6.30 am on Saturday. After a futile search, his family members lodged a complaint at the Namana police station late morning.

Meanwhile, a body was found floating in Kurjan river, around six kilometres away from Bairwa's village. Police recovered the body and established its identity as that of Bairwa's.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajesh Tailor, Bairwa's skull bore fatal injuries. It was also bereft of the heavy gold and silver ornaments, which his family claimed he was in the habit of wearing.

DSP Tailor said that according to the family, Bairwa went to sleep in his room inside the shop around 11 pm on Friday. He was found missing on Saturday morning, with his room found locked.

The DSP said police did not rule out the possibility of murder during a robbery attempt. An investigation is underway and all angles, including past enmity, are being looked into, he said.

Meanwhile, Bairwa's family members, accompanied by some local representatives, staged a protest demanding compensation and a government job. They refused to give consent for a post-mortem examination of the body and blocked the Bundi-Namana route.

They agreed for the post-mortem later in the afternoon after Sub-Divisional Magistrate Talera Laxmikant and some police officials reached the spot and promised all assistance as per norms.

A murder case has been registered against unidentified individuals and the body has been sent to Bundi district hospital for post-mortem, DSP Tailor said.