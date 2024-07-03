Rajasthan MLA has narrow escape as her SUV hits road divider

Jaipur, July 3 (PTI) A Congress MLA had a narrow escape on Wednesday when her SUV hit a road divider after a tyre-burst incident on the Dausa-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan, police said.

The incident occurred in the Bonli police station area of the Sawai Madhopur district when Bamanwas MLA Indra Devi was returning from Jaipur, the police said.

"A tyre of her SUV got burst, due to which the driver lost control over the vehicle and it hit a road divider," the police added.

In the accident, the front part of the MLA's car was completely damaged. After the accident, the MLA was sent to a local hospital for checkup. PTI SDA MNK MNK