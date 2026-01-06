Rajasthan MLA-LAD row: Accused legislators appear before assembly's ethics committee

Jaipur, Jan 6 (PTI) Three MLAs accused of seeking commission in exchange for releasing funds under the MLA Local Area Development scheme appeared before the Rajasthan Assembly's Ethics Committee here for the second time on Tuesday.

Committee chairman Kailash Verma said the legislators presented their versions along with supporting evidence before the panel. "The committee has heard both sides. The MLAs put forth their arguments and evidence, and the journalist involved in the sting operation was also heard," Verma said.

He said the committee would examine the material in detail and seek legal opinion, if required, before arriving at a decision. "After a detailed study and legal consultation, the committee will reach a clear conclusion, which will be placed before the Speaker of the Assembly," Verma added.

The case relates to a newspaper report alleging that Khinvsar BJP MLA Revant Ram Danga, Hindaun Congress MLA Anita Jatav and Bayana Independent MLA Ritu Banawat sought commission in exchange for sanctioning works from their development funds. Following the report, the Ethics Committee issued notices to the three MLAs and held the first hearing on December 19, 2025.

The journalist who conducted the sting operation was heard by the Ethics Committee on December 20 last year.

The state government had also constituted a four-member high-level committee headed by the state chief vigilance commissioner to probe the allegations. Pending the inquiry, transactions from the MLALAD accounts of the three MLAs have been suspended, officials said. PTI AG APL APL