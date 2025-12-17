Rajasthan MLA-LAD row: Assembly's ethics committee seeks explanation from three legislators

Jaipur, Dec 17 (PTI) The Ethics Committee of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly on Wednesday issued notices to the three legislators who are facing an inquiry over allegations of corruption in the MLA-LAD fund.

The 12-member committee has asked the three legislators -- BJP's Rewantaram Danga, Congress' Anita Jatav and independent MLA Ritu Banawat -- to appear before it on December 19 at 11 AM with their explanations.

A sting operation by a newspaper had accused the three MLAs of taking commission in exchange for sanctioning amounts from the MLA-LAD fund. Following the report, the state government had ordered a high-level inquiry into allegations.

The Ethics Committee, headed by Kailash Verma, convened its meeting to look into the issue. "The MLAs have been issued notices today and asked to appear before the committee on December 19 to present their clarifications individually," Verma told PTI.

He said that after hearing their statements, the committee will take appropriate action.

Notices were sent to the legislators via email, WhatsApp and in person.

Meanwhile, Ritu Banawat has written to the Chief Minister, demanding a CBI inquiry into the matter.

She had on Monday alleged that she was being "politically framed" as part of a conspiracy and had denied any wrongdoing. The MLA from Bayana had claimed she was pressured to issue a letter for the release of funds even for the year 2026, but she had refused to do so.

The MLA-LAD accounts of the legislators have been frozen pending the outcome of the inquiry, and the Speaker of the Assembly had referred the matter to the Ethics Committee. PTI SDA RT RT