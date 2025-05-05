Rajasthan MLA remanded in 2-day police custody in bribery case

Jaipur, May 5 (PTI) A court in Jaipur on Monday remanded Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) MLA Jaikrishn Patel and alleged middleman Vijay Kumar in police custody for two days in an alleged bribery case.

While leaving the court, the Bagidora MLA told reporters that he was "not involved" in the bribery cash and he was being "falsely implicated" under a political conspiracy.

The two were arrested by the Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 20 lakh.

Patel had demanded a bribe of Rs 2.5 crore from a mine owner to drop questions related to the mine in assembly, the ACB had alleged.

After verification of the complaint, a team of ACB "trapped" the MLA while he was allegedly taking Rs 20 lakh as the first installment of the bribe in MLA quarters premises in Jaipur on Sunday.

He handed over the bag containing cash to a person present with him who managed to escape with the bag. Late Sunday night, the legislator's alleged middleman Vijay Kumar was also arrested for his involvement.

The ACB on Monday recovered the cash from a place in Jaipur. The ACB has also detained one person in connection with the incident.

The MLA and the alleged middleman were produced before the ACB court in Jaipur. The court remanded them to police custody for two days, an official said.

