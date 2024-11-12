Rajasthan most favourable destination for investment: Rajyavardhan Rathore

Jaipur, Nov 12 (PTI) Calling Rajasthan the most favourable destination for investment, state Industries and Commerce Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Tuesday said the BJP government is committed to provide all the required facilities to the investors.

Addressing an 'IT and Startup Pre-Summit' in the run-up to the 'Rising Rajasthan: Global Investment Summit' scheduled next month, Rathore said the state government, which is organising the mega event in its very first year in power, is not only determined to sign agreements with different companies, but is equally eager to implement them for the overall development of the state.

Rathore, who also holds the information technology portfolio, said that no sector is untouched by IT which offers immense investment possibilities.

He also said that India's image has improved significantly over the past 10 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to an official statement, MoUs worth Rs 6,052 crore were signed with 43 companies in the fields of technology and innovation at the pre-summit event organised under the aegis of the Department of Information Technology and Communication, Department of Science and Technology, and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

A digital 'Rajasthan Yatra' was also flagged off during the event. PTI AG ARI