Rajasthan most suitable destination for investors in renewable energy: CM Sharma

Jaipur, Apr 17 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Thursday said there are immense possibilities for solar energy in the state and his government is working actively in the field of renewable energy.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of a 1.3 GW peak solar power plant at Pokhran in Jaisalmer district, Sharma said the plant will give impetus to the work being done to achieve self-reliance in the field of energy in Rajasthan "The electricity produced by this solar plant will be made available to the distribution companies in Rajasthan at low rates. This will ensure uninterrupted power supply to the consumers and set a benchmark for future projects," the chief minister said.

The plant will also generate 1,500 direct and indirect employment opportunities, he claimed.

"The state government has taken several steps for the production of renewable energy and their positive results are visible on the ground. Today, Rajasthan tops the list of solar and renewable energy production in the country," Sharma said.

The chief minister also said the geographical location of Rajasthan is favourable for renewable energy generation, and the state has the potential to produce 142 GW of solar energy.

"The availability of raw material, good industrial infrastructure, favourable geographical locations and availability of skilled human resource make the state a suitable place for investors in the renewable energy sector," he said.

Addressing the gathering, Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi, said the Central government is continuously increasing energy production in the country.

"In line with the vision of a developed India, such plants will promote renewable energy production," Joshi said. PTI SDA ARI