Rajasthan: Mother, daughter duo die in roof collapse in Bhilwara

Jaipur, May 19 (PTI) A 13-year-old girl and her mother died, and her younger sister was injured when the roof of their verandah collapsed in Bhilwara in Rajasthan, police said on Sunday.

Police sub-inspector Siddharth Prajapat identified said that the incident occurred on Saturday night.

Radha (40), her daughter Sapna (13) and her other daughter were sleeping under the verandah of their house when its roof collapsed on them, Prajapat said.

Radha and Sapna died on the spot, and the 8-year-old girl was injured and rushed to a hospital, he said.

The bodies were handed over to the family after post-mortem, and the other victim is currently undergoing treatment, he added. PTI SDA HIG HIG