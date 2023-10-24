Rajasthan: Murder convict serving life imprisonment dies in Kota hospital

Kota (Rajasthan), Oct 24 (PTI) A 56-year-old murder convict serving life imprisonment at the Central Jail here died at a hospital, officials said on Tuesday.

Kalyan Kumar, who was suffering from tuberculosis and hypertension, was rushed to the New Medical College Hospital (NMCH) here on Monday after he complained of severe health complications, said Paramjeet Singh Sidhu, superintendent of Kota Central Jail.

He died while undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit of the NMCH, Sidhu added.

Kalyan Kumar, a resident of Sangod in Kota district, along with his elder son was booked for murder in 2015 and the court sentenced the two to life imprisonment in 2022.

The body of Kalyan Kumar was handed over to his family members after postmortem by a medical board on Tuesday, the jail superintendent said. A case has been registered under relevant sections of IPC for investigation, the officials said. PTI CORR KVK KVK