Rajasthan Muslim outfits condemn community leaders supporting Waqf bill

Jaipur, Apr 3 (PTI) Several Muslim outfits in Rajasthan have called upon people to "maintain distance" from the leaders who supported the Waqf (Amendment) bill 2025.

The bill has been backed by a khadim at Ajmer Dargah, Salman Chishti, founder of the Chishty Foundation, along with Syed Nasiruddin, the son of Ajmer Dargah Deewan.

Both have described the bill as "progressive", a stance that has sparked criticism from various bodies.

Khadim Salman Chishti recently endorsed the bill as "progressive" for the Muslim community in an article.

While Nasiruddin Yasmeen Farooqui, a member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), condemned their support for the bill.

"They stand on the wrong side of history by backing a bill that will strip the community of its collective wealth. They have supported the institutionalisation of discrimination against Muslims. They will carry this blot for the rest of their lives," she said.

Jameel Khan, Rajasthan president of AIMIM, said that the BJP used them to create an impression that the Muslim community supports the bill. "In reality, they have compromised the cause of Muslims for personal benefits," he said. Khan said that both of them extended their support in exchange for unconditional backing from the Union government.

Mohsin Rasheed, coordinator of Rajasthan Muslim Alliance, said that the community people should distance themselves from those who have supported the bill against the interest of the community.

"Muslims will exercise their democratic right by showing black flags in protest during their public appearances, sending a clear message of disapproval," he stated.

"Their stance is against the collective interest of Muslims, and the people will reject their narrative," said a senior member of a Muslim organisation in Rajasthan.

A couple of days back, the principal body of Khadims or clerics at Ajmer dargah had also issued a condemnation against Salman Chisti and Nasiruddin for extending support for the bill, while labelling them as "non-state actors" acting against the interests of Muslims.