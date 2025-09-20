Rajasthan: National Institute of Ayurveda organises rally to mark 10th Ayurveda Day

Jaipur, Sep 20 (PTI) The National Institute of Ayurveda (NIA) on Saturday organised a rally here to mark the 10th Ayurveda Day, with students from more than 16 countries taking part, officials said.

More than 2,000 participants, including doctors, faculty, students and local residents, joined the "Run for Ayurveda" rally from the institute premises to Hawa Mahal and Badi Chaupar.

NIA Vice-Chancellor Professor Sanjeev Sharma said the Government of India has decided to celebrate Ayurveda Day every year on September 23, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Ayurveda is gaining recognition globally. Sixteen countries have sent students for study and research at our institute. Just as yoga has achieved international acceptance, Ayurveda too will soon be embraced worldwide," Sharma said.

He said a new outpatient department (OPD) block with advanced facilities for cancer, dental and eye-treatment will be opened shortly. The institute has also started a Bal Sanvardhan Kendra for the treatment of specially-abled children and a de-addiction unit.

Lakhs of patients from India and abroad visit the institute's Panchakarma and other departments every year, Sharma added.

This year's Ayurveda Day is being observed with the theme "Ayurveda for All and Ayurveda for the Welfare of Earth." PTI AG OZ OZ