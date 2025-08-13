Rajasthan native nabbed for blackmailing Faridabad resident with explicit video

Faridabad, Aug 13 (PTI) A Rajasthan native was arrested for allegedly blackmailing a man with a video of a naked woman and extorting Rs 1.27 lakh from him, police said on Wednesday.

The complainant, a Sector 17 resident, alleged that he received a video call from an unknown number and found on the other end a naked woman.

According to police, the accused recorded the screen and gave him another call demanding money.

The complainant said he sent the blackmailer Rs 1.27 lakh through UPI, but when he asked for more money, he approached the cyber police.

Police investigated the matter and identified the man behind the call as Akram, a native of Katol village in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, an officer said.

"During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused Akram has studied till class 10 and is a truck driver. He confessed that he had called the complainant and threatened to upload his video on social media and demanded money," a spokesperson of Faridabad police said.

