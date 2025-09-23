Rajasthan: Newborn found abandoned; mouth sealed with glue, stone to muffle cries

Jaipur, Sep 23 (PTI) A shocking incident of child abandonment came to light on Tuesday in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district, where a 15-day-old infant was found in a forest with his mouth sealed to suppress his cries, police said.

The infant was spotted by a cattle grazer near the Sita Ka Kund temple in Mandalgarh. Police said the child was writhing near a heap of stones with a stone forced into his mouth and sealed with adhesive.

The herder alerted others, who removed the stone and rushed the baby to a government hospital in Bijolia.

Doctors said the infant bore adhesive marks on the mouth and thigh.

"The baby is about 15 to 20 days old and is under treatment, " the police said. PTI SDA MPL MPL