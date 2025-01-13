Rajasthan: Newborn found dumped in bushes in Ajmer

Jaipur, Jan 13 (PTI) A newborn girl who was found dumped in bushes in Rajasthan's Ajmer was taken to a hospital by a passersby, police said Monday.

She is currently undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU) of state-run Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital (JLN).

The girl was found in Paltan Bazar area. A private bus driver informed the police after hearing the screams of the newborn on Sunday morning, Civil Lines Station House Officer Chhotu Lal said.

He said that the girl had severe injuries on the head after being bitten by rats and stray animals.

Dr Amit Yadav, spokesperson at JLN Hospital said that the newborn is undergoing treatment in the ICU ward. There were multiple scratches and injuries on the body and she is anaemic and has difficulties in breathing, Yadav said.

Police said a case has been registered against the unidentified parents of the girl and district child welfare committee has also been informed. PTI AG OZ OZ