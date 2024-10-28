Rajasthan NGOs welcome Supreme Court’s guidelines on child marriages

Jaipur, Oct 28 (PTI) NGO partners from the Just Rights for Children Alliance (JRCA) -- Association for Voluntary Action and Gayatri Seva Sansthan -- along with Child Marriage Free India on Monday welcomed supreme court's guidelines regarding child marriage.

On October 18, the Supreme Court ruled that the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act cannot be restricted by personal laws.

The apex court observed marriages involving children violate the free will to choose a life partner.

The NGO representatives said that they will intensify their work on the ground such as working with village authorities, spreading awareness among masses and roping in faith leaders of different religions to eliminate this crime.

"We have been committed to the rights of children in our country. Child marriage, entwined in the social fabric for centuries, needs a multipronged approach and this judgment further bolsters our resolve to end child marriage," Rajeev Bharadwaj, Convenor, Child Marriage Free India, said here.

"We will extend our complete support to the state government to ensure that no child in Rajasthan is forced into marriage and every child is educated and protected," he said.

Manish Sharma, Senior Director, Association for Voluntary Action, said that elimination of child marriages requires a united effort from all stakeholders, from Panchayats to Police.

"We stand with the government in every effort to end this crime against children and we will collectively reach the tipping point to end child marriage, may be even before 2030," he said. PTI SDA NB NB