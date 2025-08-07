Rajasthan: NGT issues notice after hill collapses in Jhunjhunu; locals blame illegal mining

Jaipur, Aug 7 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports about a hill collapse at Nari village in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district following heavy rainfall, officials said.

Locals have blamed unregulated illegal mining for the incident in which a portion of the hill collapsed with an explosion-like sound. The incident led to cracks in nearby buildings, causing widespread panic, the locals said.

The NGT has issued notices to various authorities and transferred the case to its Central Zone Bench in Bhopal for a hearing on September 17.

The order passed by the NGT on August 4 was based on media reports about the hill collapse in the Chirawa area after heavy rainfall.

The villagers have blamed illegal and unregulated mining activities carried out in the area by private contractors for the incident.

The NGT noted that the incident was a violation of the Environment Protection Act, 1986, and the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957.

It has issued notices to the Jhunjhunu district collector, Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board, Department of Mines and Geology, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). PTI SDA ARI